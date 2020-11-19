Midland Trail optimistic about playing Sunday

HICO, WV (WOAY) – Midland Trail is back in the Class A quarterfinals, but they’ll have to wait until Saturday to find out if they’ll be clear to play St. Marys for a spot in the semifinals.

Since Fayette County was orange on the November 14 statewide map from the Department of Education, the Patriots have to wait until the November 21 map to find out if they’ll be able to play St. Marys. Fayette County has gone down to yellow on the DHHR’s daily map earlier this week.

Should Sunday’s game go ahead, it will be a matchup of two teams used to still playing this time of year, as St. Marys is a perennial Class A contender, and they would have home-field advantage. On the other hand, Midland Trail’s four wins in the regular season all came on the road, including a victory at Class AA Wayne.

Kickoff would be scheduled for 3 PM.