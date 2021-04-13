Midland Trail High School expansion nearing completion

HICO, WV (WOAY) – One Fayette County high school is putting the finishing touches on a huge expansion project.

Midland Trail High School is building a new office space in the front of the new school, as well as a new gymnasium. The extra space will offer increased educational resources and safety for staff and students.

“The front entrance here is going to provide us a safe school’s front entrance,” said Midland Trail High School Principal Richard Petitt. “It just provides us another level of protection for our students during the school day. It brings office spaces out front where we can see people entering and exiting the building compared to where our current location is.”

Petitt says that he hopes the new spaces will be ready by the end of the current school year.

