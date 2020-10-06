Michelle Obama goes after Trump in new video

Michelle Obama is going after President Donald Trump in a scathing new video that accuses him of “willful mismanagement” of the coronavirus crisis and of racism. She calls on Black and all young voters not to “waste” their votes.

Closing Argument I understand if the last few days have felt like a whirlwind. My heart goes out to everyone touched by this virus—from those in the White House, especially the Secret Service and residence staff whose service to this country ought never be taken for granted, to all those across the country whose names and stories most of us will unfortunately never know. The truth is, the events of the past few days are a bracing reminder of the tragedy that has been this administration’s response to this crisis. And I’ll be very honest: This is a message I’d planned to release earlier, and after everything that’s happened, I weighed whether or not to go public at all. But I wanted you all to hear what’s been on my mind. Because the drama of the past few days has only emphasized what’s at stake in this election, from the coronavirus to a constant drumbeat of fear, division, and chaos that’s threatening to spiral out of control. There’s only one way we can pull ourselves out—by voting for my friend Joe Biden, who’s got the heart, the experience, and the character to lead us to better days. So I hope you’ll watch, and I hope you’ll share this video with everyone you know who might still be deciding how or if they’re going to vote. And more than anything, I hope you’ll vote for Joe with power, with passion, and with a love of this country that cannot possibly be denied. Posted by Michelle Obama on Tuesday, October 6, 2020

In the video, released Tuesday by Joe Biden’s campaign, Mrs. Obama notes that more Americans have died from COVID-19 than died in the Iraq, Afghanistan, Vietnam and Korean wars combined. She charges that with respect to the virus, “our commander in chief, sadly, has been missing in action.”

Mrs. Obama accuses Trump of being “racist” when he and other Republicans are “lying about how minorities will destroy the suburbs,” which she says is meant to “distract from his breathtaking failures.”

She also calls on undecided voters “to think about all those folks like me and my ancestors” and have some empathy for what it’s like “to walk around your own country scared that someone’s unjustified fear of you could put you in harm’s way.”

And to Black and brown voters, and all young voters, who are considering sitting out the election, Mrs. Obama urges them to make a plan to vote, because “we don’t have the luxury to assume that things are going to turn out okay.”