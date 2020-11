FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Majority of candidates in Fayette County won their races by large margins except for County Clerk.

Democrat Michelle Holly beat Republican Joyce Brenemen by 130 votes. Holly says she believes the race was so close between her and her opponent because they both ran good campaigns.

“I’m excited, humble and grateful for that many people choose me and trust me,” Holly said.

All votes will be finalized on Monday at the Canvas.