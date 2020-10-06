Metal flower art installed in Downtown Princeton

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – Princeton’s Mercer Street is seeing a new splash of color

The RiffRaff Arts Collective recently started an initiative to line Mercer Street with metal flower art installations. And this week they’ve set up an additional four flowers in the Historic District.

Lori McKinney with The RiffRaff says a local donor helped fund the project, and they are grateful to see the street get updated.

“We’ve been working in downtown since 2006 with The RiffRaff just to make the street more vibrant and liveable. And we’ve done lots of projects over the years. And this past summer a local funder reached out to us and asked if there were ways that they could support projects on Mercer Street,” McKinney said.

A total of four flowers were installed today, October 6, in the Historic District.