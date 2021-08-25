Mercer County students expected to wear masks if cases remain high

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – The Mercer County Board of Education has made a decision on masks in schools.

When students return to the classroom on Sept. 7 they will have the option for masks, but won’t be required to wear them, if the county is green, yellow or gold on the state’s COVID-19 map.

But if the county is orange or red, then students will be required to wear masks. Right now Mercer County is red on the map after a recent surge in cases.

Masks will still be required on buses at all times, regardless of the county’s color.

