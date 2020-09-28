Mercer County Schools confirms positive COVID-19 case

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Mercer County Schools announces that a positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed.

According to the Mercer County Schools, the positive COVID-19 case was from one of the bus operators. Students and staff are known to be exposed been notified to quarantine.

Deep cleaning and disinfecting of all affected areas will be completed.

