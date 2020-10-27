Mercer County residents come out to clean up communities

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – Mercer County residents have been hard at work cleaning up their communities.

Started earlier this month, the Keep Mercer Clean campaign has seen huge turnout from the community. This year the campaign was done differently, where instead of having large groups, individual residents got their own bags and picked up trash around their communities.

Greg Puckett with the County Commission says it was an extra measure to keep people safe during the pandemic.

“The Take Five started this year really because of the pandemic. We needed something that was going to be unique, because we couldn’t do Keep Mercer Clean normally due to social distancing and such. So we started the Take Five where people get their own five bags and go do it at their leisure,” Puckett said.

In the community of Matoaka alone, residents picked up more than 1,000 pounds of trash.

Puckett also said that future clean up endeavors are being planned. County residents will continue the current initiative until this Friday, October 30.