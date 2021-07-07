Mercer County resident wins $1 million from vaccine lottery

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – Someone from our area was lucky enough to win $1 million from the governor’s vaccine lottery.

Governor Justice made a stop at the Bill Cole Auto Mall in Bluefield to personally congratulate the winner and make them a millionaire. Heather Coburn works at Bill Cole Auto and was pleasantly surprised to see the Governor and Babydog stop by.

According to the Justice, the vaccine initiative has been a huge success, and he encourages all who are eligible to register.

“One shot, and then you just go online and register,” Justice said. “It takes a minute to do that. And we’re gonna keep drawing, you’ve got all kinds of time to go get vaccinated. And if you have been vaccinated, all you have to do is go online and register.”

Anyone wanting to register for the vaccine lottery can visit https://doitforbabydog.wv.gov/

