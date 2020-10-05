Mercer County Public Schools confirms COVID-19 case in one school, quarantine begins in another

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- The PikeView High School volleyball team and coaches have been placed under quarantine, meanwhile a teacher tested positive at Athens School.

Due to exposure to a student athlete outside of Mercer County who tested positive for Covid-19, the team at PikeView is under quarantine.

Also, Today, October 5, 2020, a positive Covid-19 case has been confirmed for a teacher at Athens School. Students and staff known to be exposed have been quarantined. The Mercer County Health Department will conduct further contact tracing. Deep cleaning and disinfecting of all affected areas will be completed.