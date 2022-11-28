Mercer County man facing Domestic Battery and Assault charges

Bluefield, WV (WOAY) – A Mercer County man is facing domestic violence charges after an altercation at a Bluefield residence earlier this month.

Bluefield Police Department reports responding to a call about an intoxicated man at an apartment complex on Cumberland road around midnight on November 6.

Authorities were signaled upon arrival by a woman at the front door reporting the suspect, Paul Justice Jr., was under the influence of alcohol and was acting erratically.

Additionally, she alleged they had been in an argument during which Justice shoved her several times and threatened to kill her.

Authorities interviewed Justice, who reported nothing happened and that they were arguing over money.

However, law enforcement observed Justice was visibly intoxicated, lying on the bed and mumbling during their questioning.

Bluefield Police Department took Justice into custody for Domestic Battery and Assault and transported him to a holding cell to await further court proceedings.

