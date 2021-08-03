Mercer County Health Department confirms first case of Delta Variant

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – On August 3, the Mercer County Health Department received confirmation of the first case of the COVID-19 Delta Variant in the county.

The health department is recommending everyone wear their masks indoors and even outdoors if in large groups. And on top of that, they’re urging everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated.

“It’s a different animal altogether than any of the other variants and it travels so much faster,” said Mercer County Health Department Administrator Roger Topping.

Currently it takes 4-6 weeks for test results to come back for the Delta Variant. So the health department believes that many people in Mercer County may have the variant and don’t even realize it.

“I truly believe there are other cases out there alrighty, they just haven’t been confirmed yet.

Officials say one of the easiest ways to limit the spread of the Delta Variant is to get vaccinated. Mercer County has the second highest vaccination rate out of any county in the entire state, but they still have less than 35% of the eligible population vaccinated.

“We have a lot of people that have not been vaccinated in Mercer County.”

Mercer County residents looking to get the vaccine can visit a free clinic this Thursday, August 5, at the Karen Preservati Center in Princeton from 10:00am – 3:00pm.

Related