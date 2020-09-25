Mercer County Gardner Center steadily receiving new tenants

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – The Mercer County Gardner Center is steadily being updated.

The former US Forestry Service Building is being steadily turned into offices and business spaces, and the county is trying to encourage more tenants to move in.

According to County Commissioner Bill Archer, they’ve lately updated a new lease agreement for potential tenants, and they plan on having an open house to display the property next month.

“We’re open for rentals, and we have set a basic fee for people who want to rent. And we’re going to host an open house on October 12, Columbus Day from 11 to 1 or 2 pm,” Archer said.

The Mercer County CERT team and Highway Safety Program are some of the recent entities to move into the new space.