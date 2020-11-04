Mercer County Election Results

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Final election results are in for Mercer County.

For County Commissioner, Republican Incumbent Greg Puckett has significantly beat Ronnie Oakley. Puckett won with 17,948 votes versus Oakley’s 5,161.

For Prosecuting Attorney, Republican Brian Cochran wins with 21,794 votes. He was sworn in yesterday.

For Mercer County Sheriff, Republican Incumbent Tommy “T.A.” Bailey defeats Theodore “Teddy” White. The final vote was Bailey at 19,070 versus White at 4,550.

For Assessor, Republican Lyle Cottle wins against Democrat Incumbent Sharon Gearhart. That total was Cottle with 14,263 votes versus Gearhart at 9,765.