PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – The Mercer County Democratic Party is holding an emergency meeting tonight at 6:30 to appoint candidates to the ballot.

It’s happening at the county Democratic headquarters at 1109 Mercer Street in Princeton.

Candidates to be appointed include races for House Districts 37, 38, 39, and 41.

The party says that members of the public are invited. Doors open at 6 p.m.

