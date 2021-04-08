Mercer county continues to vaccinate residents

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Mercer County Health Department continues to provide vaccines to those sixteen and older.

The health department held another vaccine clinic at the Karen Preservati Center where they distributed first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine and the second dose of the Moderna vaccine. Officials say that people were lined up around the building before the doors even opened at 8 AM.

“It’s really good to see as many young people as we’ve had so far,” said Mercer County Health Department Administrator Roger Topping. “I encourage everybody who is sixteen and above to get your vaccines. We’d like to get young people their first and then their second dose and if they can be ninety-five to ninety-six percent protected that’s our goal.”

If you want to get your vaccine you can stop by the Karen Preservati Center from 8 AM to 4 PM Wednesday through Friday next week.

