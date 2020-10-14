Mercer County considering Brian Cochran as interim prosecuting attorney

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – Mercer County is considering Brian Cochran as their interim prosecuting attorney.

Prosecuting Attorney George Sitler gave his resignation on September 30, and the county has been looking for an interim prosecutor to fill the vacancy until the Prosecutor-Elect Brian Cochran can take the position next year.

The formal decision to appoint Cochran into the immediate vacancy has not been made yet so the county can ensure the process is legal.

“Right now we did decide to table the discussion because we want to make sure that we’re going to be in compliance with code moving forward. It does have to be somebody within the Republican Party, because of the way that the party guidelines are in the votes. So we have to make sure of that. Our goal is to have him come in as an interim but yet go ahead and appoint him in so that the process in January is just a continuance,” County Commissioner Greg Puckett said.

The county commission will meet again soon after fine tuning the details and may or may not choose Cochran to fill the vacancy.