Mercer County Community Emergency Response Team gathering bearings at new space

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – The Mercer County Community Emergency Response Team is getting their bearings at a new office space.

The community emergency response team (CERT) is a group of volunteers looking to help out wherever possible, but specifically during local emergencies. They’ve recently moved into the Mercer Gardner Center, and are slowly getting adjusted to begin work.

According to the CERT leader Nicholas Fields, they have plans, but are still trying to acquire funding.

“We’re here to help out the community during natural disasters, or man-made disasters, as well as education. It’s going pretty good, just still trying to get funding for it. Right now all the funds we have are coming out of my pocket and one of our other member’s pocket,” Fields said.

Although they’ve lacked funds to do much so far, they’ve recently supported the community during power outages with generators, and have assisted an elderly resident in removing a fallen tree from their yard.

Anyone looking to donate to the Community Emergency Response Team can contact them online, or visit their office at the Gardner Center.