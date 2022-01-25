Mercer County Commissioners begin discussing plans for re-bidding on new amphitheater

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – It’s a plan that’s been on the minds of the Mercer County Commissioners for some time. The construction of a new amphitheater at Glenwood Recreation Park is back on the table again for the commissioners.

The amphitheater would be host to outdoor music festivals among other activities in the park’s central field.

“For quite some time we’ve been discussing and having different things going on about building an amphitheater in Glenwood Park, we think it would be a great asset to the county,” Mercer County Commissioner, Gene Buckner, says.

“We did have engineering building plans last year to continue on with this, but as the pandemic continued the price of the material just skyrocketed and we decided to postpone it until a later date,” he says.

Upon receiving three bids to build the amphitheater last August, the high lumber and supply costs led to the bids to being too high to work with.

Now, the commission is taking up new bids on the same project for the near future. Once it’s built, the amphitheater will be an addition to the park that commissioners feel will open up a doorway of opportunities for the community.

“We hope it will open up a lot of activity in the park. We will hold concerts; we’ve had some people looking at coming and just doing talks and having services,” Buckner says.

The park’s central field has already seen major concerts in the past. They see it as an area that could potentially be host to 3,000-5,000 people.

The commissioners plan to discuss how to go about re-bidding for the amphitheater project during the next commission meeting on the second Tuesday in February.

