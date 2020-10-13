Mercer County Commission revitalizing poor farm cemetery

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – The Mercer County Commission is slowly revitalizing a local graveyard.

The Mercer County Poor Farm is home to hundreds of unmarked graves. Over the past few years, the County Commission has been upgrading the area, and is trying to turn it into a memorial that anyone can visit.

Bill Archer with the County Commission says that they’re trying to identify the people buried there and have more planned for the future.

“Those people that are still buried at the site are something we continue to think of constantly. And one day we’ll get good grass growing up there at the Poor Farm Cemetery and it will be a place for people to visit,” Archer said.

The county is working on grounds keeping and providing more signage around the area director residents to the poor farm.

The poor farm is a short hike away from the former forestry service building.