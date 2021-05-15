Memorial held to honor fallen police officers

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – The Annual Police Memorial Service was held at the Fayette County Court House to honor the officers who have paid the ultimate sacrifice. Police officers from Fayette, Nicholas and Raleigh Counties were in attendance. Officers there said having events like this is very special.

Deputy Sheriff of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department Levi Garretson said, “Especially in today’s time, it means a lot. It’s reassuring and helps boost morale. Shows that hard work doesn’t go unnoticed and that we’re still appreciated and needed.”

The Fraternal Order of Police scheduled this event not only to honor all fallen officers across the nation, but in the state of West Virginia as well. There have been 202 law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty since West Virginia became the 35th state in the union on June 20th, 1863.

“Doesn’t let the people that have died in the line of duty forgotten.” Garretson said, “You know, they go all the way back to the 1800s and I’m sure some family members appreciate having this because they know their loved ones that passed away are still appreciated and remembered.”

Last year was a record high with 362 law enforcement deaths across the nation, a third of police officers that have died in the last five years.

“Stop and get to know us. You know, we’ll go out to dinner with you, buy you some coffee. We’re super easy to get along with. We have kids, family, wives.”

The event ended in prayer and as they say… Fallen but never forgotten.

