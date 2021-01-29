Melrose Elementary educators receive grant for STEM projects

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – Educators at Melrose Elementary were recently awarded a STEM education grant.

The STEM-Minded Educator Grant Award gives up to $1,000 for STEM education purposes.

At Melrose Elementary, third grade teacher Leeann Taylor applied for the grant, and says those funds will benefit STEM projects for two different third grade classes.

Another third grade teacher at Melrose, Ashley Weatherly, teaches one benefitting class, and she says the STEM projects they’re planning can also be done at home in case the school goes remote.

“Since we did not get a lot of time with the kids in the classroom, we decided that it would be a good benefit for them to take these kits home and do their STEM projects,” Weatherly said.

The project called “Bridging the Gap” will be based around engineering and bridge building mechanics.

Other portions of the grant will be used to purchase books about bridges to add to the classrooms’ libraries.