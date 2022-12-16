Mega Millions reaches over $400 million

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The Mega Millions jackpot increased to $429 million ahead of Friday night’s draw, with an estimated cash value of $233.6 million.

It is the 15th-highest Mega Millions jackpot to date.

The last Mega Millions drawing on December 13 produced 23 third-tier winners of at least $10,000.

Tickets for Friday’s Mega Millions drawing can be purchased at any West Virginia Lottery retailer for $2 or $3 with the Megaplier option increasing non-jackpot prizes.

All tickets must be purchased by 9:59 p.m. on Friday.



