Mega Millions reaches half a billion dollars for Tuesday’s drawing

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – Mega Millions officials report the estimated jackpot for tonight’s drawing has surpassed half a billion dollars at $565 million — or more than $293 million for winners that choose the cash option.

The mega millions lottery’s top prize has been building anew over 20 drawings held since then.

Tickets for Friday’s Mega Millions drawing can be purchased at any West Virginia Lottery retailer for $2 apiece or $3 with the Megaplier option, which again increases non-jackpot prizes.

Anyone that wants to play must purchase a ticket by 9:59 p.m. on Tuesday.

To play Mega Millions, players select five numbers from 1 to 70 and one Mega Ball number from 1 to 25. There are nine prize tiers, ranging from $2 to the jackpot.

