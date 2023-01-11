Mega Millions Jackpot soars to estimated 1.35 billion

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The Mega Millions prize has grown again to an estimated $1.35 billion after there was no winner of the lottery’s latest giant jackpot.

The numbers drawn late Tuesday night were: 7, 13, 14, 15, 18, and gold Mega Ball 9.

Mega Millions says the prize for the next drawing on Friday night is the second highest in the game’s history.

There have been 25 drawings over three months since the last time a player matched all six numbers and claimed the jackpot.

The estimated $1.35 billion jackpot prize would only be distributed to a winner who chooses an annuity paid over 29 years.

Nearly all jackpot winners take a cash payout, which for Friday night’s drawing is an estimated $707.9 million.

Tickets for Friday’s Mega Millions drawing can be purchased at any West Virginia Lottery retailer for $2 apiece, or $3 with the Megaplier option, which increases your non-jackpot prizes.

All tickets must be purchased by 9:59 p.m. ET Friday.

To play Mega Millions, players select five numbers 1 to 70 and one Mega Ball number from 1 to 25. There are nine prize tiers, ranging from $2 to the jackpot.

Related