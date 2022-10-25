McDowell Nursing & Rehabilitation Center employee named Activity Professional of the Year

Gary, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Activity Professional Association (APA) named Brandon Hall as the 2022 Activity Professional of the Year at the organization’s annual conference.

After graduating high school, Hall started his career in the long-term care industry as a Certified Nursing Assistant at McDowell Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

He applied to an open position at McDowell NRC as an activities director and said the transition has been rewarding.

“I enjoy being there for residents and helping bring joy and laughter into their lives,” Hall said.

“I like helping people live as independently and safely as possible. When they can no longer perform everyday activities, I love knowing I am there to help and assist.”

McDowell NRC Executive Director Patty Lucas nominated Hall for the award because of his advocacy for the residents and his commitment to ensuring they have recreational activities to enjoy.

Related