McDowell County woman facing charges for second degree murder and wanton endangerment

Panther, West Virginia (WOAY) – Angelia B. Dotson,53, of Panther, WV, is facing charges of second-degree murder and two counts of wanton endangerment.

According to a McDowell County criminal complaint obtained by WOAY, a “crying and distraught” Dotson was sitting in her vehicle in the driveway of a Panther Creek road residence following an incident with her boyfriend, Jeaninine Justice.

Authorities allege that when Justice came outside the home to check on Dotson, the accused fired four shots from a HiPoint Handgun out of the vehicle’s window; one round struck Justice in the upper abdomen.

Additionally, The criminal complaint mentions two witnesses were present outside of the residence during the shooting and ran from the yard when shots were fired. EMS transported the victim to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

