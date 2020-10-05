McDowell County to see new cell phone tower in near future

IAEGER, WV (WOAY) – McDowell County is seeing progress on a new cell phone tower.

The AT&T cell phone tower is being constructed in the Sandy River area, which includes many towns that have poor or nonexistent cell phone service.

Part of the reason why cell phone service is still poor in some areas of McDowell County is the mountain range. Building towers between mountains is resource-intensive.

Michael Brooks with the McDowell County Commission says it’s amazing to see the tower finally be constructed and that a large portion of the county will now have high-quality service.

“We were adamant that it needed to be in the Sandy River District which encompasses Iaeger, Panther, Bradshaw, places like that that have none whatsoever. We’re excited about it, glad to see it happen. It’s long overdue,” Brooks said.

The tower will also allow 911 services to be contacted from a larger range.