McDowell County Schools vaccinates employees

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Thursday morning McDowell County Schools began vaccinating some of their employees.

The clinic was held for employees fifty and older at Mount View High School. The school system received one hundred and ten doses of the Moderna vaccine and planed to distribute all them. The school does plan to do the same for employees under fifty in the near future.

“We’ll follow the same process, we will have fifty and below vaccinated in the hopefully near future,” said Associate Superintendent Ingrida Barker. “We will have the same set up at Mount View High School and we will follow the same procedures.”

Barker also said the school system and its employees are exited to get vaccinated and get back to normal.