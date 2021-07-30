McDowell County PSD to begin work on new sewer project

COALWOOD, WV (WOAY) – The McDowell County PSD is working on the area’s first sewer project.

The $3.8 million project began this past week in the town of Coalwood. It’s first phase is expected to be completed by early 2022.

It will include the installation of 4,700 feet of sewer mains and will serve roughly 65 new customers.

“It was started by the community coming forward,” PSD Board Member Gary Davis said. “They had problems with the old coal company sewer system, and we’ve been pursuing funds ever since.”

The McDowell PSD has been serving the area since 1990 and serves more than 3,000 homes and businesses. Construction on Phase 1 of the sewer project will begin within the next week.

