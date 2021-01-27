McDowell County Health Department urges residents to get second vaccination

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- The McDowell County Health Department is encouraging residents to receive their second dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

If you received your first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on January 1st, January 2nd (drive-thru clinic in Welch), January 8th or January 9th from the McDowell County Health Department and you have not been contacted to schedule your second dose, please call the Health Department at 304-448-2174 to schedule an appointment to receive your second dose.

Again, this is only for those who are due their 2nd dose on the dates listed above.