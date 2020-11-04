McDowell County Election Results

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Final election results are in for McDowell County.

For County Commissioner, Democrat Cecile Dale Patterson was running unopposed. The final vote was 4,550.

For Prosecuting Attorney, Democrat Brittany Puckett was also running unopposed. Her final vote total was 4,621.

McDowell County has a new sheriff. Democrat James “Boomer” Muncy Jr. significantly beat Republican Kenneth Hicks. Muncy ended up with 4,526 votes versus Hicks’ 1,613.

For McDowell County Assessor, Democrat A. Ray Bailey defeated Republican Gary Hall. Bailey won with 3,264 votes opposed to Hall’s 2,452 votes.