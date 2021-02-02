McDowell County Courthouse reopens to public

WELCH, WV (WOAY) – The McDowell County Courthouse has reopened to the public.

Last Friday, January 29, the courthouse closed down due to a COVID-19 exposure. They’ve recently deep cleaned the courthouse and conducted contact tracing for those affected.

According to Chief Judge Ed Kornish, they were taking precautions to ensure everyone stays safe.

“If you’re gonna develop symptoms, you’re gonna experience them in three to five days,” Kornish said. “Generally closer to the fourth and fifth day. And it’s basically a safety issue, not only for the courthouse employees but for the public that comes here.”

The only exception to the reopening is the County Clerk’s office, which will reopen on Thursday, February 4.