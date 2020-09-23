McDonald’s Celebrates the 25th Birthday of the Iconic McFlurry with a McFlurry 25th B-Day Suit

BLUEFIELD-BECKLEY-OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – 2020 birthday parties canceled? Not so fast! The McFlurry® is turning 25, and since the best part of celebrating at home is wearing whatever you want, we’re inviting fans to join the festivities by introducing the McFlurry 25th B-Day Suit… you heard that right!

This very limited-edition, too-comfortable loungewear set is perfectly tailored for these not-so-normal times to give fans the feel-good celebration they need this year. And with its insulated pocket, it’s also the ideal way to chill the new Chips Ahoy!® McFlurry, available nationwide for a limited time through carry-out, Drive-Thru, Mobile Order and Pay and McDelivery.

Mark Your Calendars

The big 2-5 celebration starts on September 25th at 11:30 a.m. ET! The McFlurry 25th B-Day Suit will be available for $25, while supplies last.

Meet Us Online

Need the link to the party? You can access the suits exclusively on McDonald’s official online merch shop, GoldenArchesUnlimited.com.

Birthday Attire

The unisex McFlurry 25th B-Day Suit is designed for the ultimate McFlurry fanatic and offers a fun, yet casual, style in two sizes, S/M and L/XL. With its comfortable, lightweight fabric and structured, suit-like silhouette, it’s the essential attire for an at-home party or virtual celebration.

The trendy suit adds a pop of color to your wardrobe with a playful McFlurry pattern displaying three delicious McFlurry flavors: the new limited time Chips Ahoy!®, OREO® and M&M’S®. Every order of the McFlurry 25th B-Day Suit includes a coupon for a free McFlurry dessert – which can easily be enjoyed on-the-go or around the house with the suit’s insulated coat pocket and shorts pocket for your McFlurry spoon.

The After Party

While quantities of the McFlurry 25th B-Day Suit are very limited, every fan can get in on the celebration by enjoying our new, limited-time Chips Ahoy!® McFlurry, or our two year-round flavors — OREO® and M&MS® — also available through carry-out, Drive-Thru, Mobile Order and Pay and McDelivery.

____________________________________

“From video-chat birthday wishes to home-made sign car parades, we know birthdays look a little different in 2020,” said Vice President of U.S. Communications at McDonald’s, David Tovar. “As a go-to birthday party destination for generations, we knew we couldn’t let 25 years of the McFlurry pass us by without a special celebration…2020 style. We’re thrilled to give fans a new way to celebrate at-home and experience feel-good birthday moments with McDonald’s by offering the one-of-a-kind McFlurry 25th B-Day Suit.”

McDonald’s Birthday & McFlurry Legacy

For 25 years, the McFlurry has been sweetening moments big and small. This fan-favorite is known for its creamy, vanilla soft-serve – made with real dairy produced by dairy farmers in the U.S. – and delicious toppings in every bite. It began marking celebrations in 1995 when a local McDonald’s Owner and Operator, Ron McLellan, in Bathurst, Canada created the treat. Today, it is offered in a number of countries around the world in a variety of beloved flavors.

McDonald’s has had a heart-warming legacy with birthdays for decades. Whether it’s a past birthday at a McDonald’s PlayPlace or recent virtual party with the At-Home Birthday Party Pack, we’ve been there to help our customers celebrate these special moments. And as we continue to offer more delicious options, like the new, delicious limited time Chips Ahoy!® McFlurry, we look forward to continuing that legacy.