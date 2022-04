SHADY SPRING, WV (WOAY) – It was a successful Thursday for Shady Spring senior Paige Maynard, as she played a big role in the Lady Tigers’ 8-0 against Liberty.

Not only did she pitch a perfect game with 11 strikeouts, but she also batted 2-for-3 with three RBI. Olivia Barnett and Hadley Wood also brought in runs for Shady Spring.

Also in softball on Thursday, Woodrow Wilson won 8-0 against Princeton, while Independence lost 8-0 to Nitro and Bluefield lost 6-3 to Honaker.

