Mavericks defend sectional title Thursday

BLUEFIELD, WV & OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Both Class A Region 3 sections crowned their boys basketball champions Thursday, with the results identical to last year.

James Monroe started on the front foot against Greater Beckley Christian, before the Crusaders rallied to take a 41-40 halftime lead. However, the Mavericks went on another run in the second half, winning 78-71. Eli Allen would reach 1,000 points for James Monroe.

Webster County also had early momentum against Greenbrier West, and would lead by double digits for much of the night in their 83-58 win. The Highlanders will host the Crusaders in regionals next week, while the Mavericks will host the Cavaliers.

