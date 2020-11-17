Marshall’s next game against Charlotte postponed

WOAY – On Monday night, No. 15 Marshall confirmed their next game against Charlotte has been postponed. They were supposed to square off against the 49ers on Saturday, November 21st, but it was called off due to positive COVID-19 tests on Charlotte’s end.

Now, the Herd does not have another game schedule until December 5th against Rice.

In other college football news, Marshall quarterback Grant Wells was named the Conference USA’s offensive player of the week for the second time in a row. He threw for a career-high 336 yards against Middle Tennessee.

Over in the Big 12, two West Virginia players took home weekly awards. T.J. Simmons caught a pair of touchdown passes and was named offensive player of the week, while cornerback Tykee Smith won the same award on the defensive side.

Smith helped seal the team’s win over TCU with a 42-yard interception in the fourth quarter. Now, seven different West Virginia players have won weekly awards this season.