Marshall’s Kinsey named Player of the Week after scoring 31 points

WOAY – During Marshall’s 70-56 win over Arkansas State on Nov. 27th, Taevion Kinsey left the game early after colliding with an opposing player. He had to get stiches in his forehead, yet he was able to return and finish with 17 points.

Against Wright State on Thursday, Kinsey still had the stiches in and wore a large bandage above his eyes. He didn’t just fight through the pain. He finished with a career-high 31 points, and was named the Conference USA Player of the Week.

This marks Kinsey’s first career weekly award.