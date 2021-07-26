Marshall’s Gilmore on Thorpe Award watch list

WOAY – Marshall’s Steven Gilmore was named Monday to the preseason watch list for the Jim Thorpe Award, given annually to the best defensive back in college football.

Gilmore, a junior from Rock Hill, South Carolina, recorded 39 total tackles (including 1.5 for loss and 1.5 sacks) and one interception, having played all 10 games for the Herd in 2020. He also forced two fumbles, and was a Conference USA First-Team selection.

Gilmore is the third different Marshall player named to a watch list this summer (four different awards). On Tuesday, the watch lists will be announced for the Outland Trophy (interior lineman) and the Bronko Nagurski Award (best defensive player).

Watch list tally through July 26

West Virginia: Leddie Brown (Maxwell, Doak Walker); Jarret Doege (Maxwell); Mike O’Laughlin (Mackey); Dante Stills (Bednarik)

Marshall: Steven Gilmore (Jim Thorpe); Alex Salguero (Rimington); Grant Wells (Maxwell, O’Brien)

Virginia Tech: James Mitchell (Mackey)

