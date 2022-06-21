Marshall’s Edwards named to NCAA DI East All-Region Second Team

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOAY) – One Marshall University baseball player is receiving all-region honors.

Luke Edwards has been named to the NCAA Division I East All-Region Second Team.

The junior started 55 games this season at third base and in the outfield. He led Conference USA with 84 hits, and reached base in 61 straight games.

Edwards finished the season batting .364, tied for third in the league.

He led the Herd with 53 RBI and was tied for most home runs with 13. He also led the team in multi-hit and RBI games.

