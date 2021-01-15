Marshall women roll past Western Kentucky

HUNTINGTON, WV (video courtesy WCHS) – After two losses last weekend to Charlotte, Marshall women’s basketball began the third weekend of Conference USA play with a convincing 81-54 home win over Western Kentucky.

The Herd women outscored WKU in every quarter, as Savannah Wheeler led the team with 20 points; Kristen Mayo chipped in with 18.

The two women’s teams play each other again on Sunday in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The men’s squads play Friday in Bowling Green and Sunday in Huntington.

Also in women’s college basketball, Bluefield College won 56-44 Thursday at St. Andrews. Emily Breeding had 13 points for the Lady Rams.