Marshall wins second straight by edging Old Dominion

HUNTINGTON, WV (highlights courtesy WCHS) – Marshall men’s basketball has now won back-to-back games since early December, as they beat Old Dominion 67-63 on Thursday.

It would be a close game throughout the night, but the hosts pulled through with 16 points from Marko Sarenac off the bench. Taevion Kinsey contributed 15 points, while Andy Taylor had 10 points, six rebounds, and five assists.

Marshall women’s basketball also beat Old Dominion on Thursday, winning 64-48 for a second straight victory themselves. Both teams play Charlotte Saturday; the men’s game is in Huntington.

Area high school basketball scores from Thursday are below.

BOYS

Shady Spring 89, Princeton 70

Wyoming East 69, Charleston Catholic 52

PikeView 69, Midland Trail 62

Nicholas County 56, Summers County 49

Sissonville 46, Independence 45

GIRLS

Greenbrier East 84, Van 31

Greenbrier West 45, Montcalm 32

Wyoming East 77, Oak Hill 43

River View 99, Beth Haven Christian 52

