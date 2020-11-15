Marshall wins remembrance game on 50th anniversary

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOAY) – Saturday marked exactly 50 years since the plane crash that killed 75 members of the Marshall football community, when they were returning from a game at East Carolina.

Playing in Huntington, this year’s Thundering Herd squad honored their memories and woke up from a slow start to beat Middle Tennessee 42-14.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Grant Wells threw a career-high five touchdown passes and 336 yards, while the Herd defense forced three turnovers. It was Marshall’s first win over the Blue Raiders since 2017.

Marshall is now 7-0 on the season, firmly in control of the race for Conference USA’s East Division. They can take another step toward a division title next Saturday when they host Charlotte.