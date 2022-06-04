Marshall WBB adds six transfers, two freshmen, including Beckley’s Olivia Ziolkowski

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOAY) – Marshall women’s basketball has eight new additions for the 2022-2023 season, including one familiar face. The Herd is welcoming six transfers and two freshmen to Huntington.

The freshmen are: Peyton Ilderton from Logan High School and Woodrow Wilson’s very own Olivia Ziolkowski. Ziolkowski was a 2022 All-State Honorable Mention and helped lead the Lady Flying Eagles to the Class AAAA regionals. She averaged 10.5 points and 8.8 rebounds this season.

Head Coach Tony Kemper says he is very excited about the level of energy and competitiveness that Ziolkowski will bring to the team.

The transfers are: Kendall Miller (Akron), Ashley Tudor (Radford), Roshala Scott (Southeast Missouri), Terah Harness (USC Upstate), Abby Beeman (Shepherd University) and Shanniah Wright (Georgetown).

