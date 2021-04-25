Marshall University club hosts student scholarship bowling event

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Marshall University’s Southern Coalfields Alumni and Big Green Club held their fourth annual Thunder in the Alley scholarship fundraising event for students in the area at Pinheads- New River Gorge.

While the Big Green side of the club takes care of students in the athletic department at Marshall, the Alumni side finances scholarships for every student in Fayette, Raleigh, Summers, and Wyoming Counties. Each student receives a 1500 dollar scholarship and gets to have a fun day of bowling with the Marshall family, as well.

“You know, when you really think about kids going to school, getting an education, and what it has become today as far as cost, this is one thing we get behind because kids really need help going to school,” says Doug Leber, President of Southern Coalfields Alumni and Big Green Club. “When we went to school we faced the same thing, we were doing things to try and find every dollar we could, find scholarships, find money, so we’re just helping that next generation and helping kids down here go to college.”

The next big event the Southern Coalfields Alumni and Big Green Club plan to host is the Grandview Golf Tournament in May specifically for student-athlete scholarships.

