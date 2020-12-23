Marshall trio wins Conference USA season-end awards

WOAY – One day after 16 Marshall players earned all-conference honors, the Herd are taking home more hardware.

Senior linebacker Tavante Beckett was named the Conference USA Defensive Player of the year after tallying 90 tackles, four fumble recoveries and 2.5 sacks in 2020.

Quarterback Grant Wells won the Freshman of the Year award, after thrice being named the conference’s Offensive Player of the Week. Wells threw for 18 touchdowns, the third-most among FBS freshmen.

In addition, Doc Holliday was named Coach of the Year, after leading the Herd to a 7-2 record and their first appearance in the Conference USA title game since 2014.