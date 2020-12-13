Marshall to host C-USA championship game

WOAY – Conference USA announced Sunday that Marshall will host UAB on Friday, December 18 for the 2020 Conference USA Football Championship Game. The matchup is a 7 PM kickoff at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.

This is Marshall’s first appearance in the league title game since 2014, when the Thundering Herd beat Louisiana Tech 26-23 in Huntington. In 2013, the Herd lost at Rice 41-24.

In addition to their 1-1 mark in Conference USA, Marshall went 5-1 in MAC championship games, appearing in six straight from 1997-2002. The one loss was at Toledo, but the five wins were all in Huntington.

UAB (5-3, 3-1) reached next Friday’s game by defeating Rice 21-16 on Saturday. Marshall (7-1, 4-1) was going to play Charlotte last Friday, but that game was canceled. This will be the first meeting between the Blazers and Herd since 2014; Marshall leads the all-time series 8-2, including wins in the last two meetings.