Marshall to hold spring football game indoors

WOAY – Marshall announced Thursday that their 2022 spring football game will be held indoors April 23, at the Chris Cline Indoor Athletics Complex.

A limited number of tickets are available to view the game in-person, and the Joan C. Edwards Stadium videoboards will each live-stream a feed of the game. Edwards Stadium will also feature concessions, live music, games and inflatables, and additional entertainment for fans. One ticket allows access to both the stadium and the indoor complex.

Before the game at 3:00 PM on April 23, the school’s annual spring fountain ceremony will take place that morning at 11:00 AM. Bob Bronger, a member of the Young Thundering Herd, will be the keynote speaker.

The night before (April 22), head coach Charles Huff and others will take part in a Celebrity Bowl-a-Thon in Huntington. Among those scheduled to participate are linebackers coach and Oak Hill native Shannon Morrison, and former Woodrow Wilson/Marshall/NFL veteran Doug Legursky.

