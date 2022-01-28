Marshall teams fall Thursday, men’s skid reaches 10

WOAY – Marshall men’s basketball is now on a 10-game losing skid, after falling 81-79 to Middle Tennessee Thursday night in Huntington.

The Thundering Herd, who led 40-37 at halftime, continued to lead in the final minutes of regulation, but a late collapse allowed the Blue Raiders to come from behind for the road win. Andrew Taylor led all scorers with 22 points for Marshall, while Taevion Kinsey (18 points) & Mikel Beyers (12 points) also reached double figures.

Marshall women’s basketball also lost to Middle Tennessee Thursday night, falling 80-41. Savannah Wheeler scored 15 points for the Herd women, who go to UAB on Saturday; the men’s game is scheduled for Huntington.

Also on Thursday, WVU Tech dropped both games of a River States Conference doubleheader at IU Kokomo. The Golden Bears’ next Beckley doubleheader is scheduled for February 3.

