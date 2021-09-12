Marshall rolls in Huff’s first home game

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOAY) – Charles Huff’s debut as Marshall head football coach went according to plan at Navy. So did Huff’s first home game against North Carolina Central. Helped by 24 second-quarter points, the Thundering Herd won 44-10 over the Eagles to move to 2-0.

After both teams punted on their first drives, Marshall opened the scoring with a Grant Wells 10-yard touchdown run. The Herd added to their lead in the second quarter before a muffed punt gave NC Central a short field late in the quarter. Bluefield native Mookie Collier, the 2017 Kennedy Award winner, caught a four-yard touchdown pass to put the Eagles on the board; however, Marshall added 10 more points before the break to take a 30-7 lead into intermission.

Wells finished with 347 yards passing and four total touchdowns, while Knowledge McDaniel ran for 67 yards and a score. Talik Keaton caught three passes for 73 yards and two touchdowns. For NC Central, Collier finished with 27 yards of total offense.

Marshall stays in Huntington next Saturday for an evening kickoff with East Carolina.

